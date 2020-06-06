Almost 70 Pct of Single Parents See Incomes Drop

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Close to 70 pct of single-parent households in Japan have experienced or are expecting drops in income due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a survey by a support group showed.

The group said even households which have not seen a drastic drop in income, and thus are not eligible for government aid, are in dire economic conditions.

The survey was conducted by Hitorioya Shien Kyokai, an Osaka-based organization that operates a community for single parents, in the three days through May 24. The online survey collected responses from 1,292 people.

According to the survey results, 67.1 pct of the respondents saw their incomes drop or are expecting their incomes to drop from the previous year. On the other hand, 86.3 pct said that their living expenses have risen amid the coronavirus crisis.

One respondent complained that the closure of preschools led to higher expenses for food and utilities, while another saw a salary cut of more than 40 pct as the coronavirus impacted businesses.

