Toranomon Hills Station Opens on Tokyo's Hibiya Line

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Toranomon Hills Station on the Hibiya Line of subway operator Tokyo Metro Co. began operations on Saturday.

The new subway station, the first to be built for the Hibiya Line since it fully went into service in 1964, is expected to be a new transportation hub for the business district that will arise in the area after redevelopment projects for high-rise buildings near the station are completed.

Toranomon Hills Station, in Tokyo's Minato Ward, is located between Kasumigaseki and Kamiyacho stations. It has two 147-meter train platforms and three sets of ticket gates on the underground floor.

Users can transfer to Toranomon Station on Tokyo Metro's Ginza Line by walking for seven minutes through a passageway from the westbound train platform of Toranomon Hills Station. The new station is also connected to the Toranomon Hills Business Tower high-rise building, completed in January, and the neighboring Toranomon Hills Mori Tower.

Tokyo Metro, which is owned by the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese government, expects that the station will ultimately serve some 80,000 users daily.

