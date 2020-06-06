U.S. Official Mourns Death of Father of Japanese Abductee

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 5 (Jiji Press)--A senior U.S. administration official on Friday expressed condolences over the death of Shigeru Yokota, father of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese abductee to North Korea.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Shigeru Yokota. For years, he and his family have tirelessly worked to secure the release of Japanese citizens, like his daughter, abducted by North Korea,” the official said.

Shigeru was a symbolic figure of movements to rescue Japanese nationals kidnapped by the reclusive country decades ago.

“We honor him for his work and call upon Pyongyang to release all abductees,” the official added.

A U.S. Department of State spokesperson also voiced “deepest condolences” for the Yokota family, adding that “the United States continues to urge North Korea to promptly resolve” the abductions of Japanese nationals.

