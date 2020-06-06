Toyosu Market to Be Reopened for General Visitors Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will reopen the Toyosu wholesale food market, a popular tourist spot, for general visitors on Monday.

The move comes after the market in Koto Ward in the Japanese capital shut out general visitors for about three months in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

At each entrance of the facility, visitors will be asked to undergo body temperature checks and disinfect their hands and fingers with alcohol-based sanitizers. Visitors without masks will be refused entry.

Market workers and visitors will be using separate passageways at the facility.

The metropolitan government will increase security guards at the popular tuna auction viewing area and the zone where sushi and other restaurants are located, in order to prevent crowding.

