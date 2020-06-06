Yamato Pays Each Employee Up to 50,000 Yen over Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese transportation company Yamato Holdings Co. <9064> paid all of its roughly 220,000 group employees up to 50,000 yen each in May to compensate for increased work amid the coronavirus epidemic, it was learned Saturday.

The company paid a total of around 7 billion yen after the COVID-19 crisis triggered a spike in demand for its parcel delivery services, boosting employees’ workload.

Full-time employees were each given 50,000 yen in principle, while part-time workers were paid in accordance to their work hours.

The amount of deliveries handled by the company rose 13.2 pct from a year earlier in April and 19,5 pct in May, as consumers’ efforts to stay home to avoid virus infection risks led them to order products to be delivered.

