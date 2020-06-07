Japanese Airlines Publicizing Coronavirus Safety Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese air carriers are trying hard to let people know that they can fly safely on a plane, which is often viewed as a confined and narrow space prone to spreading coronavirus infections.

Domestic flights, which were reduced greatly due to the viral epidemic, started to resume gradually in Japan after the government completely lifted its state of emergency over the virus crisis in late May. Carriers are now hoping to ease anxieties among potential passengers and bring them back on board.

The Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan, an organization with members across the Japanese airline industry, created a video about safety measures taken by carriers for preventing infections aboard planes.

It shows that the air in the cabin is completely renewed every three minutes or so and disinfection is being carried out regularly.

In the video, the association requests passengers to use online check-in, automated check-in and baggage drop machines to reduce interpersonal contact, in addition to using hand sanitizers and taking other steps to reduce infection risks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]