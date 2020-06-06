Japan Minister Alarmed by Rising Virus Cases in Nightlife Sector

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Saturday he has a sense of crisis about the recent increase of new coronavirus cases among people in nightlife districts in Tokyo.

The minister told a press conference that he will hold talks with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Sunday to discuss measures to prevent infection at cabarets, nightclubs and other entertainment facilities.

The talks will be joined by infectious disease experts, according to Nishimura, who oversees the government’s economic response to the coronavirus crisis.

Of 126 people who were newly confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo over the past week, those with unknown transmission route came to 59 and over 30 pct of such virus carriers were related to restaurants, bars and other facilities in the nightlife sector, Nishimura said.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Nishimura said a “mini-ministerial meeting” of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development will be held on Wednesday evening Japan time using a teleconference system, to discuss economic measures to tackle the virus crisis and the prospects of the global economy.

