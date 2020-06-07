Maids in Masks, "New Normal" amid Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 6 (Jiji Press)--Many people were seen enjoying going out in Akihabara, just like in some other downtown areas of Tokyo, on Saturday, the first weekend day for the Japanese capital since the metropolitan government issued a "Tokyo Alert" warning on Tuesday to call for extra vigilance over the coronavirus.

The subculture hub, known for attracting especially anime fans from in and outside the country, was busy despite the warning, which came after Tokyo saw signs of infections increasing again. Men with shopping bags filled the streets, while women dressed in costumes tried to lure them into their restaurants.

At a maid cafe in the Akihabara district, waitresses dressed like maids served food and drinks for customers while wearing face masks, a scene suggesting that the city has adjusted to a "new normal" of lifestyle amid the coronavirus crisis.

Hikari, one of the maid waitresses at the cafe, greeted guests at the entrance by saying, "Welcome home, master." She sprayed sanitizer on customers' hands, checked their temperatures and asked if they were feeling any sign of sickness.

This maid cafe, named "Akiba Absolute Area," reopened after a closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 in the capital, but with some style changes to reduce infection risks.

