14 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 14 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the Japanese capital on Sunday, with the daily number exceeding 10 for the seventh straight day.

Of the total, six people apparently got infected at facilities in nightlife districts, including a karaoke bar, according to the metropolitan government.

Meanwhile, three people were found with the coronavirus in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday. The city saw new cases for 16 straight days, during which a total of 140 people tested positive for the virus.

Across Japan, 38 infection cases were confirmed Sunday, including five in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and four in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

