Grampus Goalkeeper Langerak Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Nagoya, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya Grampus goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak was found to carry the novel coronavirus in a test conducted on Saturday, after another player of the Japanese professional soccer team tested positive earlier this month, the club said Sunday.

Langerak, a 31-year-old Australian, is hospitalized in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, where the team is based, although he is showing no symptoms, such as fever, according to the team.

After Nagoya Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki, 31, was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus last Tuesday in a polymerase chain reaction test conducted the preceding day, 19 people who had close contact with him took the tests, and all of them showed negative results.

On Saturday, PCR tests were carried out on 26 others, including Langerak. The 25 other than the goalkeeper tested negative. Langerak has had no contact with Kanazaki recently, according Nagoya Grampus, a team in the J1 top division of the Japan Professional Football League, better known as J.League.

Nagoya Grampus will conduct PCR tests on all other players and staff members of the team as early as Monday while working to identify people who had close contact with Langerak.

