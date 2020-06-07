Japan, Tokyo Govts to Jointly Tackle Nightlife Sector Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments agreed Sunday that they will work closely together to tackle the recent increase of new coronavirus cases among people in nightlife districts in the Japanese capital.

The agreement was reached during the day's talks between Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Health ministry and metropolitan government officials will urge people working at nightclubs and other nightlife spots in Tokyo to get tested for the virus regularly, in addition to offering health consultation services for such workers.

Nishimura, who oversees the government's economic response to the coronavirus crisis, explained to Koike that the central government will draw up guidelines shortly on the operations of cabarets, nightclubs and other facilities in the nightlife industry.

Koike said the metropolitan government plans to create a checklist for prevention of infections and distribute stickers to shops that implement preventive measures.

