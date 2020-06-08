USJ Reopens after 3-Month Closure amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Universal Studios Japan movie theme park reopened Monday after being closed for some three months since late February due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Until Sunday, only annual pass holders who live in Osaka Prefecture and make reservations in advance will be allowed to enter the park in the city of Osaka, the capital of the western Japan prefecture, according to its operator, USJ LLC.

Measures to prevent infection are in place, such as restricting parkgoers' interactions with staff members in character costumes and securing an adequate distance between visitors lining up for attractions.

"I'm so excited as it finally reopened," said a female hotel employee, 21, who used to visit the theme park three times or more a week before the suspension. "I feel safe because infection prevention measures are being taken," the woman, a resident of the city of Osaka, said.

"I'm happy to see USJ go back to operation, but it's unfortunate that my one-year-old kid can't interact with characters," said a 31-year-old company worker from the city of Ibaraki who visited the park with his family.

