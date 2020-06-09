Teenager Dies in Apparent Suicide with Gun in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--A 15-year-old high school student has died in an apparent suicide with a gun at his family’s home in the city of Hachioji in western Tokyo, according to metropolitan police department officials.

Following an emergency call by his mother on Monday morning, the student was taken to a hospital and later confirmed dead. His mother and older sister were in the house at the time.

The student was found bleeding from his head in his room on the second floor, with an object believed to be a U.S.-made revolver alongside him. No suicide note has been discovered.

He entered a private high school in Hachioji in April. But the school was closed until this month due to the coronavirus epidemic. He went to the school on June 1 as classes were resumed. However, he has since been absent, claiming to be sick, informed sources said.

The family’s house is located in a residential district about 2.5 kilometers north of JR Takao Station.

