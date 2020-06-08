Japan COVID-19 Cases Total 17,924; Death Toll at 932

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The total number of COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 17,924 as of 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) on Monday, up 289 from a week earlier, while the number of fatalities among infected people stood at 932, up 21.

The total includes 712 cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been docked in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and 149 cases on the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, which has been berthed in the southwestern city of Nagasaki.

Also, there have been 15 cases among those who have been sent back to Japan on government-chartered flights.

By prefecture, 5,383 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Tokyo, 1,785 cases in Osaka, western Japan, and 1,399 cases in Kanagawa.

