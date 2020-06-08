Tokyo's Popular Toyosu Market Reopened to Public

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reopened the Toyosu wholesale food market to public visitors on Monday after shutting them out for about three months due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Close to 30 people formed a line in front of the entrance of the popular tourist spot before it opened at 9 a.m. (midnight Sunday GMT) while keeping a certain distance from each other.

Visitors had their body temperatures checked with a thermographic camera while metropolitan government officials asked them to make sure that they wore face masks and disinfected their hands.

With the day's early-morning tuna auction already over, many of the visitors rushed to the restaurant area. The auction is popular among Toyosu visitors,

Daiwa Zushi, a sushi restaurant in the area, was almost full of customers shortly after 9:30 a.m., partly because it reduced its number of seats to prevent coronavirus infection. "We were finally able to reopen our restaurant thanks to the support of everybody concerned," Mitsuhiro Irino, president of its operator, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]