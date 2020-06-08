Japan Needs 5 T. Yen for Possible COVID-19 Resurgence: Aso

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government needs 5 trillion yen to deal with possible COVID-19 resurgence, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Monday.

"At least some 5 trillion yen would be needed if second and third waves strike, and the situation turns very severe," Aso said in his fiscal policy speech at plenary meetings of both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament.

On Monday, Diet deliberations started on the draft second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, including 10-trillion-yen reserves to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Opposition parties are critical of the huge reserves, which the government can use without Diet deliberations. In response to the criticism, the ruling bloc promised that Aso's speech would explain the use of 5 trillion yen in the reserves.

Of the 5 trillion yen, the government will use 1 trillion yen on programs to maintain jobs and provide livelihood support, 2 trillion yen mainly to help small and midsize businesses to continue operations and 2 trillion yen to strengthen the medical system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]