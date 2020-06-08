Japan Govt to Examine Virus Relief Money Payment Procedure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Monday that his ministry will examine the suitability of a procedure to outsource operations to provide cash relief to businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry will set up a panel of outside experts for the scrutiny as early as this month, Kajiyama said.

He said the ministry will act strictly against any improper spending. "We'll request the return of any wasted money," he said.

Under the relief program, the government will provide a maximum of 2 million yen to small businesses struggling with falling sales amid the pandemic.

Opposition lawmakers have criticized the use of funds as unclear, as the program's operations were outsourced to the Service Design Engineering Council for 76.9 billion yen and then to advertising agency Dentsu Inc. for 74.9 billion yen.

