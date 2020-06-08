Japan Govt to Examine Virus Relief Outsourcing Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Monday that his ministry will examine whether it outsourced operations to provide cash relief to businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis at appropriate costs.

The ministry will take the unusual measure of conducting an interim inspection of the key stimulus step, joined by outside experts, as early as this month, Kajiyama told a news conference.

He also said that the ministry will establish a panel of outside intellectuals to review its project outsourcing system in general.

Under the relief program, the government will provide a maximum of 2 million yen each to small businesses struggling with falling sales amid the pandemic.

The first supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 includes 2,317.6 billion yen for the scheme.

