Seven-Eleven Japan to Sell Cancer Insurance

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will sell cancer insurance from Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. at its some 20,000 convenience stores across the country, starting on June 16, the companies said Monday.

The companies will jointly set up a call center to sell insurance policies and allow customers to complete necessary procedures at such stores.

They aim to win some 60,000 subscribers per year to the insurance plans with a minimum monthly premium of 995 yen.

Subscribers are expected to enter necessary data at a multifunctional copier at a Seven-Eleven store and pay insurance premiums there to complete their contracts.

They can also make a reservation for the around-the-clock new service by entering the necessary information on website forms by computer or smartphone.

