Japan Sees 21 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-one new coronavirus infection cases were reported in Japan on Monday while the number of deaths linked to the virus grew by three to 935.

One new death each was confirmed in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, and the western prefecture of Hyogo. On Sunday, the country had no fatal COVID-19 case.

In Tokyo, 13 new infection cases were recorded Monday. The daily figure topped 10 for the eighth consecutive day.

Of the 13 cases, three apparently caught the virus at nightlife district facilities, including a karaoke bar, according to metropolitan government officials.

Three people were found infected in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan. The city had new cases for the 17th straight day, with the number of confirmed infections during the period totaling 143.

