Clinical Tests for Avigan to Continue in July

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Clinical tests to check whether influenza drug Avigan is effective in treating COVID-19 are behind schedule and will continue in July, it was learned on Monday.

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., a Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901> subsidiary, initially planned to finish the clinical tests by the end of this month. A drop in the number of COVID-19 patients, however, is apparently making it difficult to conduct enough tests on schedule.

Developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, Avigan has already been approved in Japan as an influenza drug. The drug company began the clinical tests in late March to confirm its safety and effectiveness in the treatment of coronavirus patients, hoping to conduct tests with as many as 96 patients.

The Japanese government had given up its initial plan to approve Avigan as a coronavirus treatment by the end of May, due to a lack of data on its efficacy.

