Keidanren's Zero-Carbon Initiative Draws 137 Participants

Tokyo, June 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Monday that a total of 137 companies and organizations have announced their participation in its initiative to realize a net-zero carbon society.

Declaring a goal of realizing a carbon-free society through innovation, the participants will report to Keidanren specific programs to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to effectively zero.

Among them, the steel industry has set a target of realizing a technology as early as 2050 to make steel by utilizing hydrogen without relying on coal.

Keidanren aims to create "a big movement" toward a carbon-free society, Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of Japan's largest business lobby, told a press conference.

He expressed hope that Keidanren will discuss necessary policy measures with the government.

