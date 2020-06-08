INTERVIEW: Kansai Mirai Sees Prolonged Coronavirus Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 8 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Mirai Financial Group Inc. <7321> President Tetsuya Kan has said he expects the impact of the new coronavirus crisis on the business sector will continue into the next business year.

"There will be greater impact in the current year than in the preceding year. There will be some in the next year, too," Kan said in a recent interview.

The holding company, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, is a member of the financial group led by Resona Holdings Inc. <8308>.

Kansai Mirai's two banking units have received some 10,000 inquiries related to the virus crisis and extended more than 140 billion yen in loans in total.

The group forecasts that its credit costs in the current year ending in March 2021 will more than double from the preceding year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]