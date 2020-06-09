Lixil Group to Sell Home Improvement Store Unit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese housing equipment maker Lixil Group Corp. <5938> plans to sell its home improvement store subsidiary Lixil Viva Corp. <3564>, it was learned Tuesday.

Lixil Group will sell its entire equity stake of 53 pct in Lixil Viva for some 60 billion yen in a tender offer to be launched by do-it-yourself store operator Arcland Sakamoto Co. <9842>, based in the city of Sanjo in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, informed sources said.

In the tender offer, Arcland Sakamoto is expected to buy Lixil Viva shares for around 2,600 yen apiece, the sources said.

If Arcland Sakamoto acquires all of the remaining Lixil Viva shares owned by other shareholders, its total investment will top 100 billion yen.

Lixil Viva, based in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, and listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates a total of some 100 stores, such as Viva Home home improvement centers, mainly in the Kanto eastern Japan region including Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture.

