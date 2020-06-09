23 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-three new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Tuesday, pushing up the cumulative number to 17,968.

In Tokyo, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 12 to 5,408, with the daily figure topping 10 for the ninth consecutive day.

The country's death toll from the virus grew by one to 936. A man in his 70s in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, was confirmed dead.

