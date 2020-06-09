Japan, Britain Aim to Enforce Trade Deal by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and British governments held the first round of minister-level talks on a proposed new trade agreement Tuesday, aiming to enforce the deal by year-end.

The teleconference was attended by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. The two sides hope to reach a broad accord by around summer to hit the year-end target.

"We both share a desire to have this agreement in force" by the end of this year, Truss said at the beginning of the meeting.

In response, Motegi expressed eagerness to establish the bilateral trade partnership swiftly through close cooperation.

In February last year, an economic partnership agreement for free trade went into force between Japan and the European Union. But preferential tariff treatment between Japan and Britain is set to expire at the end of this year following the British exit from the EU.

