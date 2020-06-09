Japan Currently Unable to Arrange Xi's Visit: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the country is currently not in a situation to arrange a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Bringing the situation under control is of the utmost importance," Abe said of the pandemic at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.

"At least right now, we aren't at a stage where we're able to work out a detailed schedule for" Xi's trip, Abe said. The trip has been postponed from spring this year due to the pandemic.

Many within Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are opposed to Xi's visit, following Beijing's move to introduce controversial national security law for Hong Kong and Chinese coast guard ships' repeated intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

Abe said that he will assert Tokyo's stance strongly where necessary and will urge Beijing to act.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]