Japan Mulls Virus Relief Payments to Overseas Residents

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering expanding the scope of its coronavirus relief payments of 100,000 yen per person to cover overseas residents, officials said Tuesday.

Necessary costs for the expansion will be covered by a fiscal 2020 second supplementary budget, now under deliberation at parliament, the officials said.

Eligible for the payments are currently people listed on the basic resident register as of April 27, including foreign nationals.

Japanese nationals who are living abroad and were not on the register as of April 27 are not eligible.

There were 1,390,370 Japanese nationals living overseas in 2018, according to Foreign Ministry estimates.

