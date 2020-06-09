KyoAni Arson Attack Suspect Appears in Court

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The suspect in last year's deadly arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co. appeared at Kyoto District Court on Tuesday to hear the reason for his detention.

Shinji Aoba, 42, who suffered severe burns all over his body during the attack, was carried into the courtroom on a stretcher.

He answered questions from judge Nami Ukai, confirming his name and saying he is unemployed. He did not make a statement of opinion.

Aoba was arrested May 27 on suspicion of setting ablaze the No. 1 studio of the popular anime house, known as KyoAni, in the western Japan city of Kyoto in July last year, killing 36 people there.

He responds to police questioning on a stretcher and can only eat with the aid of a helper. He is detained in the Osaka Detention House with a medical facility in the western city of Osaka.

