Virus Crisis Cuts JR East's May Revenue by 70 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, has said that its railway business revenue in May plunged by 97 billion yen, or 69.6 pct, from a year before due mainly to effects from the new coronavirus outbreak.

The railway operator saw its monthly revenue drop by about 100 billion yen for the second straight month as people refrained from going out amid the virus crisis.

In May, revenue from commuter pass sales were down 30 pct while that from other railway operations plummeted more than 80 pct, JR East said on Tuesday.

The number of passengers for JR East’s Shinkansen bullet train services last month fell 89 pct. But demand seems to be gradually recovering, with the fall in the number of Shinkansen passengers coming to 74 pct on the first five days of June, all weekdays, and to 83 pct on Saturday and Sunday.

Passenger traffic on JR East’s Yamanote Line in Tokyo during the morning rush hour on the first five days of this month fell 44 pct from the level in early February. The number of passengers on the busy loop line for the whole of Saturday and Sunday was down 59 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]