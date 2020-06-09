JR East to Offer Tokyo-Area Train Congestion Info via App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020> said Tuesday it will provide information on the congestion status of trains on 19 more railway lines in the Tokyo metropolitan area via a smartphone app almost in real time.

Through the service to be available from mid-July, the company, better known as JR East, hopes to meet demand from a wider range of passengers who want to avoid congestion to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus infection.

The app will inform users of the train congestion status on a scale of one to five on the 19 lines, including the Tokaido, Chuo rapid and Keihin Tohoku lines. The status will reflect the situation about five minutes before the search.

The 19 lines will add to the Yamanote Line, whose congestion status data are already available through the app for each train car. This service is used over 10,000 times a day recently, about 10 times the level before the spread of COVID-19.

