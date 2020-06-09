Yokota "Devoted Himself" to Bringing Abducted Daughter Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Yokota, who died Friday at age 87, devoted his whole heart and soul to bringing back his daughter, Megumi, who had been abducted to North Korea, his widow said Tuesday.

"He completely devoted himself, to a point where he had nothing left to regret," the 84-year-old widow, Sakie, told a press conference in Tokyo. She was joined by her 51-year-old sons, Takuya and Tetsuya.

"He opened one of his eyes, which was brimming with tears, and passed away peacefully," she recalled.

Megumi was abducted to North Korea in 1977 at age 13.

According to Sakie, Yokota did not complain even once while he was hospitalized.

