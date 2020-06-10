NHK Apologizes for Anime Video on Black Lives Matter Protests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public broadcaster NHK has apologized for its anime video on the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, after facing criticism of the video, including from a senior U.S. diplomat.

The broadcaster, also known as Japan Broadcasting Corp., expressed its apology on its website and Twitter and deleted the video in question on Tuesday.

NHK used the 80-second video during an international news program on Sunday and then uploaded it on Twitter.

In the anime video, a muscular black man appeared against the background of an anti-racism demonstration and claimed that economic inequality between white and black people is behind the protests.

But the video did not expalin that the widespread protests were triggered by the death of a black man after his neck was knelt on by a white police officer.

