Japan Govt Opens COVID-19 Support Finder Website

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday opened a website where users pick the type of problem they are facing over the novel coronavirus to look for support measures that match their needs.

It can be accessed from the Cabinet Secretariat's webpage on COVID-19 information. About 120 assistance measures provided by the government are listed on it.

Visitors to the new website are directed to information on the support they may need when they select the type of problem they are experiencing, such as "reduced income" and "problems linked to a school shutdown."

The website also has a mental health test function. If users are judged extremely stressed, they will be given information on consultation services including their points of contact.

Smartphone users found to be stressed out can directly seek advice using the Line free messaging app.

