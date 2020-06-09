Cyberattack Stops Operations at 4 Honda Overseas Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Operations at four Honda Motor Co. <7267> overseas plants in the United States, Turkey and elsewhere were being suspended Tuesday due to the previous day's system glitch caused by a cyberattack, officials said.

It has not been confirmed that any information has been compromised by the cyberattack on Honda's corporate network, according to the officials of the automaker.

"We've sustained an attack from the outside, and a computer virus has spread," an official said, adding that the affected systems are being restored in stages in and outside Japan.

In Japan, Honda temporarily halted shipments of finished vehicles Monday as inspection and other systems were disrupted.

