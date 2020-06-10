Takara Bio Unit Develops Method for Large-Scale PCR Testing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. unit of Japan's Takara Bio Inc. <4974> and others have developed a method to conduct up to 5,000 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for detecting the novel coronavirus in about two hours.

With the current PCR testing method, it usually takes over two hours to bring results of some 100 samples.

Takara Bio USA Inc. collaborated with bioSyntagma Inc. and their partners to develop the new method, which is expected to speed up the testing process drastically.

bioSyntagma has already sought an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 detection using the new method.

The method, seen to secure the authorization by the end of this month, is expected to be introduced in the United States soon. Takara Bio has no plan to introduce the method in Japan.

