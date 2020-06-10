Toshiba Develops Real-Time Subtitle System for Online Classes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Toshiba Corp. <6502> has developed an artificial intelligence-based system to provide real-time video subtitles during online classes.

The system transcribes teachers' speeches into subtitles, allowing students to check quickly the part they missed and review lessons afterward.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, many universities and other educational institutions have introduced online education. Creating an environment to help students' understanding in online classes has become an important challenge.

Toshiba, a major Japanese electronics and machinery maker, will conduct verification tests of the system at Keio University and Hosei University, with the aim of putting the system into practical use in a year at the earliest.

In the system, students can take online classes while seeing subtitles displayed on the screens of their computers and smartphones. Subtitles will be saved so that they can be used as records of classes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]