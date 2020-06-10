Fujifilm to Invest 100 B. Yen in Denmark Bio-Drug Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fujifilm Corp. said Wednesday it will invest 100 billion yen to ramp up the contract production capacity at a biologics plant in Denmark.

The company is considering allocating part of the enhanced output capacity for producing new COVID-19 drugs. Fujifilm has been commissioned by a U.S. charitable organization and others to produce in the future drugs to be developed for treating the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

At the Denmark plant, which manufactures antibody pharmaceuticals and other biologics, the drug substance production lines will be expanded to double their output capacity, while a new building will be constructed to introduce fill-and-finish drug formulation lines. Equipment for labeling and packaging will also be improved.

The company aims to get the new production lines running in stages by autumn 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]