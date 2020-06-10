Japan's Lower House Approves 2nd Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the government's fiscal 2020 draft second supplementary budget totaling about 31,911.4 billion yen to fund stimulus measures amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The draft extra budget was approved by a majority vote with support from parties other than the Japanese Communist Party, at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, and was sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. It is expected to be enacted on Friday.

Before the plenary session, basic discussions on the budget took place at a meeting of the lower chamber's Budget Committee, with attendance of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and all members of his cabinet.

In the meeting, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said the draft extra budget includes some 94.2 billion yen in fees for outsourcing work related to a rent relief program for businesses whose sales have been hit by the coronavirus fallout.

Kajiyama explained that the government has informally decided to outsource the work to the Recruit Holdings Co. <6098> group as a result of an open bidding. "We will make a full effort to quickly and appropriately deliver the benefits," Kajiyama said.

