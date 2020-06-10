Abe Aims for G-7 Statement on Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he aims for the Group of Seven major industrialized countries to issue a joint statement responding to China’s decision to impose a security law on Hong Kong.

“I’m willing to lead discussions in order for the G-7 to issue a statement on the assumption of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle” for Hong Kong’s autonomy, Abe told a House of Representatives budget committee meeting.

Abe pointed out that the G-7 comprises countries respecting universal values and that its leadership in the world is of great significance.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]