Pediatrician Who Discovered Kawasaki Disease Dies at 95

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Tomisaku Kawasaki, the pediatrician who discovered Kawasaki disease, which causes the swelling of blood vessels throughout the bodies of infants and young children, died of old age at a Tokyo hospital last Friday. He was 95.

A funeral for the honorary head of the nonprofit Japan Kawasaki Disease Research Center has already been held by his close relatives. A farewell event will take place at a later date.

Kawasaki, a Tokyoite, first encountered the disease in 1961. Kawasaki disease came to be known after the doctor published his research on it in an academic journal in 1967. He served in such posts as head of the Pediatrics Department of the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center.

Since earlier this year, there has been a rise in the number of children in Europe and the United States who are receiving treatments for symptoms that resemble Kawasaki disease. Some point to a possible link between the symptoms and the novel coronavirus that has been causing the COVID-19 disease across the globe.

Kawasaki received the Japan Academy Prize in 1991 and the Japan Pediatric Society award in 2006.

