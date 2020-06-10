Court Denies Damages over 2017 Extra Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court Wednesday dismissed a petition for damages over the refusal by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet to hold deliberations in an extraordinary session of parliament in 2017.

In the lawsuit filed with Naha District Court, four current and former lawmakers representing the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa sought 40,000 yen in damages.

They argued that it was unconstitutional for the Abe cabinet to effectively failing to meet a request by opposition parties to hold an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Article 53 of the Constitution says that the cabinet must decide to convene such a session if requested by at least a quarter of all lawmakers in either parliamentary chamber.

On June 22, 2017, lawmakers accounting for at least a quarter of both chambers requested an extraordinary Diet session for further deliberations on cronyism scandals involving school operators Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to his wife, Akie, and Kake Educational Institution, headed by a close friend of Abe.

