Menswear Firm Haruyama Told to Pay Unpaid Taxes

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday told menswear firm Haruyama Trading Co. and its parent, Haruyama Holdings Inc. <7416>, to pay unpaid consumption taxes related to rent.

Since April 2014, when the consumption tax was raised to 8 pct from 5 pct, the two firms have been paying rent to 36 store building and parking lot owners without adding on the sums generated by the tax hike, according to the FTC.

The amount of unpaid rent totaled 28 million yen as of November last year. The nonpayment still continues, according to the antitrust agency.

The FTC also ordered the two companies, both based in the city of Okayama, western Japan, to take measures aimed at preventing any repeat of the misconduct.

The agency took similar administrative action against the two firms in August 2018 over their failure to reflect the consumption tax increase in clothes alteration commission fees.

