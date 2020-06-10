Man Gets 11 Years over Fraudulent Tokyo Land Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday sentenced a 60-year-old man to 11 years in prison over a high-profile land fraud case in Japan’s capital that caused massive losses to Sekisui House Ltd. <1928>.

Presiding Judge Minoru Morishita said that Misao Kaminsukasu “actively played an important part in the crime.” Public prosecutors had sought a prison term of 14 years for the defendant.

During the signing of the deal, Kaminsukasu accompanied a person who pretended to be a landowner and took steps to cover it up, the judge said, adding that he was a key figure in the case and obtained at least 100 million yen as his share of the profit from the fake transaction.

Kaminsukasu’s defense team claimed his innocence, saying that he did not know the landowner was a fake. But the ruling said that there are “many unnatural and unreasonable” points in Kaminsukasu’s statements if he had believed that the landowner was genuine.

Between March 2017 and June the same year, Kaminsukasu and other fraudsters signed a contract with Sekisui House on the sale to the firm of the site for a former hotel in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, with one of them impersonating the owner of the land by using a bogus passport, according to the ruling.

