Sales of Used Trucks Relatively Firm in Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Sales of used trucks in Japan are relatively solid, while new vehicle sales are slumping amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, industry data show.

According to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association, sales of used trucks in May sagged only 1.1 pct from a year before to 29,837 units. Of them, small trucks saw sales grow 0.8 pct to 17,047 units.

The results were apparently supported by increasing delivery service demand from consumers staying home.

Total sales of used trucks increased 5.0 pct in March and 1.3 pct in April.

“Logistics demand is pushing up used truck sales,” an association official said.

