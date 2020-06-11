JAL Expects Domestic Flight Demand to Recover Gradually

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201>, or JAL, has canceled 7,368 domestic flights for June 15-30, with the cancellation rate shrinking to 54 pct from 72 pct for June 7-13.

The company apparently expects domestic flight demand to recover gradually after Japan’s state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic was fully lifted late last month.

Meanwhile, JAL will reduce its international flights by 93 pct in July, following a 96 pct cut in June.

