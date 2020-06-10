Japan Defers Law Revision to Protect Domestic Plant Brands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan has abandoned plans to enact early a bill to prevent new varieties of domestically developed agricultural products, including branded fruits, from being taken abroad.

The government and the ruling coalition have given up the idea of passing the bill to revise the plant variety protection and seed law during the current parliamentary session ending on June 17.

This is because of a lack of deliberations on the bill in the Diet, the country’s parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic and growing concerns that the amendment would impose greater burdens on farmers.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp aim to realize the enactment during an expected extraordinary Diet session in autumn, believing that the revision is necessary to protect new varieties developed domestically.

The current law cannot stop new varieties from being taken abroad. As a result, the highly prized Shine Muscat grape developed in Japan is cultivated without permission in China and South Korea.

