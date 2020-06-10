INTERVIEW: Mizuho Targets 100 Outlets for Individual Customers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank plans to increase the number of outlets focusing on consultation services to individual customers by fivefold to 100 by fiscal 2021, Tatsufumi Sakai, group chief executive officer of its parent, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411>, said.

The Japanese financial group believes that demand for consultations on asset management and inheritance will grow on the back of the country's aging population as well as the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

"Although Mizuho Bank was promoting comprehensive services at its outlets to deal with both corporate and individual clients, it will shift to specialized branches," Sakai said in a recent interview.

It is first time for Mizuho Financial to unveil a target for the number of outlets exclusively focused on individual customers.

Mizuho Financial has been working on cutting its domestic network of some 500 bases by 130 by fiscal 2024.

