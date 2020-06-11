Tokyo C'ttee, IOC Set Out Principles for Simplified Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/London, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee have put together basic principles to hold simplified games to reduce costs and ensure safety amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

A joint steering committee made up of Tokyo organizers and IOC officials worked out the principles on Wednesday and reported them to the IOC’s Executive Board at a meeting held in Lausanne, Switzerland the same day.

The board agreed to the principles.

IOC President Thomas Bach told a conference call that the board had an “excellent meeting” with the Tokyo organizing committee.

The meeting showed “the Japanese determination and efficiency...to organize successful Olympic Games,” the IOC chief said.

