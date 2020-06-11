Japan, France Confirm Cooperation on Hong Kong thru G-7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan and France have confirmed close cooperation through the Group of Seven and other international frameworks in responding to China's policies toward Hong Kong.

This confirmation came during Wednesday's telephone talks between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The two ministers shared "serious concern" about the decision made by China's National People's Congress to impose a security law on Hong Kong, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]